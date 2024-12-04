£20,000 reward offered for information on moped shooting in Kilburn

A £20,000 reward for information to help solve the murder of a man who was shot at close range in Kilburn three months ago.

Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, from the Queens Park area was shot by a suspect riding a white Honda Moped on Bravington Road in Kilburn at 11.06pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Stephenson-Walters died at the scene on what the Met Police described as a quiet residential street.

Suspect fleeing the scene on moped Credit: Met Police

Stephenson-Walters' family are still working with detectives to find his killer. Over the last three months, the Met Police have made four arrests in connection with his murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, said: “His family, understandably, remain heartbroken and my team and I remain dedicated to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this wicked violence.

“We are continuing to make enquiries to identify a man who was captured on CCTV in the vicinity before the attack took place. We have today re-released his image.

“I must reiterate my appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward and speak to ourselves or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Crimestoppers is a charity that passes on information to the police anonymously. The charity is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information that they exclusively receive.

The charity says they recognise possible barriers people can face when reporting information relating to a crime.

Alexa Loukas, the London Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, explained: "We know it can be really hard to share information, especially if you’re worried about consequences. If you have any information about Tikquaan’s murder, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can help.

“Tikquaan was a cherished young man whose life was tragically cut short. His family, friends, and the whole community deserve justice. Your information could be key to making that happen.”

Anyone with any information should contact Crimestoppers or the Met Police.

