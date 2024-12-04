Police are looking for the owner of a dog believed to have killed a deer in Richmond Park yesterday.

A video showing a spaniel-type breed chasing a lone deer through trees and across a road was posted on X by the Royal Parks Police.

They are appealing for information to trace the owner after the attack, which took place at around 12.30pm on Monday at Sheen Cross.

Writing on X, the Royal Parks police said: “We would like to speak to the dog owner in relation to a fatal attack on a deer in Richmond Park yesterday at about 12:30pm near to Sheen Cross.

“As a reminder, it is illegal to allow dogs to chase deer. Dog walkers must ensure their pets are under close control at all times and if there is any doubt about their temperament or recall ability, then keep it on a lead.”

Over 600 red and fallow deer live in Richmond Park, which is a national nature reserve.

The Royal Parks website says: “Unfortunately, we’re alerted to a number of incidents every year involving dogs chasing deer.

"As well as causing extreme stress to the deer, this can also result in a stampede, or in the deer running across the road and into oncoming traffic to escape.“

Owners of dogs who chase wildlife in the Parks could face criminal prosecution.”

Park manager Paul Richards said: “We can confirm that a dog chased and attacked a deer in Richmond Park. Sadly, the deer had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries. This is a deeply distressing incident.“

"Enforcement of park regulations is a matter for the Royal Parks Police, and we will continue to support their efforts in safeguarding the park.

"This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible dog ownership in protecting the park’s wildlife and ensuring the safety of all visitors”.

Anyone with any information should contact The Royal Parks Police.

