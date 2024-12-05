M&S triumphs in four-year battle to demolish and rebuild Oxford street store

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has been granted permission to demolish and rebuild its flagship London store, 18 months after its plans were blocked by the previous government.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner ruled on Thursday that the plans can go ahead.

The retailer plans to demolish the 1930s Orchard House on Oxford Street, along with two other more recent buildings, to make way for a ten-storey development. The new site will include a smaller M&S store, a pedestrian arcade, offices, a café, and a gym.

A view of M&S Oxford street store in London Credit: PA

Stuart Machin, the group's chief executive, wrote on X on Thursday: "I am delighted that, after three unnecessary years of delays, obfuscation and political posturing at its worst under the previous government, our plans for Marble Arch - the only retail-led regeneration proposal on Oxford Street - have finally been approved."

He said the business could "now get on with the job of helping to rejuvenate the UK's premier shopping street" through the flagship store.The building, named Orchard House, was constructed in the late 1920s on the corner of the UK's most famous shopping street, by Marble Arch in London.M&S, which opened the flagship store in 1930, applied to Westminster City Council for permission to demolish Orchard House in 2021.The plans have since been dogged by court cases and opposition from heritage and sustainability experts, culminating in then-Housing Secretary Michael Gove stepping in and eventually refusing the application in July 2023.But, earlier this year, a High Court judge ruled that the government made a series of flawed decisions while trying to block the plans.On Thursday, Ms Rayner decided to grant permission for the demolition and reconstruction.

