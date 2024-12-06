Elizabeth Line named as the most popular Tube Line in new survey

The Elizabeth Line has topped a new YouGov poll as the most popular Tube line in London, despite debates over whether it qualifies as part of the Underground.

The survey of 1,010 adult Londoners revealed that 67% of those who have used the Elizabeth Line hold a positive opinion of it, compared to just 4% with a negative view.

Opened in May 2022, the Elizabeth Line is the newest addition to London’s transport network. While former Crossrail CEO Mark Wild has argued that it’s not technically a Tube line, public opinion suggests otherwise. A poll conducted at the line’s launch found 56% of Londoners consider it part of the Tube, compared to 21% who disagree. For comparison, Londoners were much more divided over whether the DLR or London Overground should be included under the same label.

Coming second in YouGov’s latest ranking is the London Overground, with 52% of riders holding a favourable view and just 6% expressing a negative opinion.

The results highlight the growing popularity of London’s more modern rail lines.

The Jubilee Line was the top-ranked "classic" Tube line, claiming fourth place overall. YouGov's survey found that 45% of respondents who have used the Jubilee Line hold a positive view of it, compared to 9% with a negative impression.

The top five Tube lines in the latest poll are all among the newer additions to London’s transport network, having opened from the late 1960s onwards. By contrast, lines from the late 19th and early 20th centuries dominate the lower end of the rankings.

At the bottom of the table is the Central Line, which more riders dislike (30%) than like (25%). The red line has faced mounting criticism in recent years for aging trains, frequent delays, overcrowding, and extreme heat during the summer months.

The Northern Line follows closely behind, with 26% of Londoners viewing it positively and 27% negatively. Opinions are similarly split for the Bakerloo Line, which has 22% favourable and 19% unfavourable ratings. These three lines also ranked at the bottom in the 2017 poll, reflecting persistent challenges faced by London’s oldest Tube lines.

The Waterloo & City Line appears to have the fewest supporters, scoring 0% overall in terms of positive opinion. However, this result doesn’t necessarily signal disapproval, as only 9% of those familiar with the line rated it negatively. The low score likely reflects its smaller passenger numbers. According to YouGov's poll, 24% of Londoners say they don’t recall ever having used the line, which primarily serves commuters between Waterloo and Bank.

