Closures in the capital amid Storm Darragh weather warning

A yellow warning has been put in place for Londoners, as Storm Darragh made its way to the UK.

All the Royal Parks, Brompton Cemetery and Victoria Tower Gardens will be closed on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said the closures included all park roads and cycleways, cafes and kiosks, Park Sports venues, the Serpentine Lido and Boating Lake, and the Royal Parks Shop.

Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland is also affected by the closure.

Organisers said: "The safety of our visitors and staff are our top priority and we are sorry for any disappointment caused ... With better weather forecast on Sunday, we anticipate operating as normal and look forward to welcoming you."

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to reschedule or refund their tickets.Meanwhile, Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats has said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at airports due to the weather.

A spokesman said: “Due to Storm Darragh today temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We are monitoring closely and our Met Office expert embedded within our operation is ensuring we have the latest available information.

“Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption.

“Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman said passengers should check with their airlines due to possible disruption.

And on the roads, transport the Dartford Crossing was closed due winds that reached 55mph. Southbound traffic was diverted through the East Bore of the Dartford Tunnel.

