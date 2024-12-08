Man dies after 'disturbance' in Acton

A man has died and a number of other people are thought to have been injured after a 'disturbance' in Acton.Police were called to Birkbeck Road just after 4am on Sunday 8 December, where a man was found injured.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died a short time later.

The Met says a number of other people are believed to have been injured nearby with some receiving treatment.

A large crime scene is in place and a number of roads are closed while officers investigate.

"While we recognise the impact this will have on local residents and businesses, it is essential to provide us with the best chance to secure evidence," a spokesperson said.

They are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward by calling police on 101 and providing the reference 1132/08DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

