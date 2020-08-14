Tap above to watch the latest video forecast with James Wright

Friday night:

Further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue in places overnight. It will be another rather warm and humid night too. Some low cloud and hill fog around. Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Saturday:

After a cloudy and murky start, some bright or sunny spells will develop during the day. These may trigger a few scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Humid. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Often cloudy, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms, locally severe, likely throughout the period, especially on Sunday into Monday. Less hot than recently, but still feeling warm and humid.

