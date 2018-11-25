Eight further migrants intercepted in dinghy at Calais

Another group of migrants attempting to reach Kent has been intercepted by the authorities - the third group since Thursday. Around eight people in a small dinghy were picked up near Calais in the early hours. They were suffering from hypothermia and were taken to Boulogne by 7am, according to the French maritime police. They tweeted pictures of the interception this morning.

Helicopters and coastal patrols were sent to find them along with a British RNLI crew after a French team raised the alarm at about 2am. Translators were brought in to get more information on their location, and a fishing boat found them at 4.20am.

It comes in a series of bids by such groups to enter the country along the Kent coast, with the total number rising to more than 80 in the last two weeks. On Friday, eight people were found near Dover trying to get into the country, And on Thursday, a further 14 migrants were found adrift off the Kent coast in two dinghys.