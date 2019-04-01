Exploded E-cigarette battery leaves driver with severe burns and unable to walk

A bus driver has been left with severe burns after an e-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket. Credit: James Barnes

A bus driver has been left with severe burns and needing a skin graft after his E-cigarette battery exploded in his pocket. James Barnes from Bracknell has been left unable to walk following the incident. E-cigarettes are believed to be a safer option than conventional cigarettes, but there have been a number of serious accidents. James is now warning other who vape to take care.

Watch this report by Heather Edwards:

James' story

He was on his way to work in his car when he heard a sizzling noise. He noticed flames on the dashboard so he stopped his car and patted the flames away. He then noticed his leg was on fire. James went to Frimley Park Hospital but his burns were so severe, he was transferred to a specialist unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

He's recovering at home but is unable to walk, with the possibility of getting a skin graft.

He's recovering at home but is unable to walk Credit: ITV Meridian

He shows us how the fire burnt straight through his trousers when he was driving.

Public Health England issued advice earlier this year stressing that E-cigarettes are still much safer than conventional smoking, causing far fewer fires and are believed to be 95% less harmful to the smoker. James however, has decided to quit vaping.

The Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) say where a cause of a battery failure has been determined and reported on, it is usually a case of either the incorrect charger being used, or loose batteries being carried in pockets. 'Like any lithium-ion batteries, those used in vaping devices should never be carried in pockets where they can come into contact with keys or coins and short circuit. This is however a very serious issue, particularly as these incidents, although rare, are easily avoided.'

The IBVTA have issued guidance on battery safety advice:

Always buy from a reputable vendor that is proud of the quality of their goods,

Never allow your battery to come into contact with metal items such as loose change or keys in a pocket or bag as this can result in a short circuit of the battery,

Removable batteries must be stored and transported in suitable containers when not in use,

Check that the product or packaging displays the correct CE and ROHS markings and that the distributor can prove their authenticity,

Do not mix a battery from one supplier with a charger from another unless compatibility is specifically confirmed,

Attach the battery to the charger in accordance with the manufacturers’ instructions,

Do not charge the battery close to flammable materials,

Always ensure batteries are charged using a suitable power source,

Do not leave a charging battery unattended, and ensure battery and charger connections are always clean,

If the battery is in any way damaged, leaking or ceases to function normally, it should not be used.

Batteries should be disposed of and recycled correctly.

Battery safety is an issue the IBVTA and the wider independent vape industry takes very seriously. It is therefore vital that as an industry we are doing everything that we can to prevent these incidents from happening, and the important thing to remember is that they are preventable. – Gillian Golden, Chief Executive IBVTA

James has been left unable to walk and needing skin grafts Credit: ITV Meridian

What do the numbers say?

In England and in Great Britain as a whole, experimentation with E-cigarettes has steadily increased in recent years but regular use remains low. 1.7% of 11-18 year olds in Great Britain are reporting at least weekly use in 2018. Vaping continues to be associated with smoking. The proportion of young people who have never smoked who use E-cigarettes at least weekly remains very low- 0.2% of 11 to 18 year olds in 2018.

1.7% 11-18 year olds reporting at least weekly use of E-cigarettes in 2018

Vaping continues to be associated with smoking Credit: Peter Byrne/ PA

Data from several representative surveys suggest that vaping prevalence among all adults in Great Britain has remained stable since 2015. In 2017 to 2018, estimates for prevalence were:

5.4% to 6.2% for all adults

14.9% to 18.5% for current smokers

0.4% to 0.8% for people who had never smoked

Just over a third of all current smokers had never tried E- cigarettes.