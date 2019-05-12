Advertisement

Driver dies as van plummets over cliff edge

The van had come off Marine Drive and fallen onto the walkway below Photo:

A driver has died after his van went over cliffs near Brighton early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Undercliff Walk at 6.30am.

The silver Vauxhall van had come off Marine Drive close to Roedean School.

Undercliff walk is expected to remain closed for much of Sunday
Shortly after 6.30am on Sunday (May 12), police were called to a report that a silver Vauxhall van had gone over the cliff east of Brighton Marina, close to Roedean School.

Emergency services attended, but sadly the driver died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

– Sussex Police statement

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Part of the Undercliff is expected to remain closed on Sunday while the van is recovered and investigation work is completed at the scene.