- ITV Report
-
Driver dies as van plummets over cliff edge
A driver has died after his van went over cliffs near Brighton early this morning.
Emergency services were called to Undercliff Walk at 6.30am.
The silver Vauxhall van had come off Marine Drive close to Roedean School.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Part of the Undercliff is expected to remain closed on Sunday while the van is recovered and investigation work is completed at the scene.