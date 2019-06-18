Heroic driver rushes to rescue after runaway toddler darts into busy road

A toddler has had a lucky escape after running away from its parents and into a busy road.

The incident happened in the Kent town of Gravesend on Friday - and thanks to a quick-thinking motorist, didn't end in disaster.

CCTV footage from nearby houses shows a woman spotting the toddler running off the pavement and towards danger.

She quickly stops her car and chases after the child - but not before it manages to reach the busy road.