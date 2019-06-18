- ITV Report
Heroic driver rushes to rescue after runaway toddler darts into busy road
A toddler has had a lucky escape after running away from its parents and into a busy road.
The incident happened in the Kent town of Gravesend on Friday - and thanks to a quick-thinking motorist, didn't end in disaster.
CCTV footage from nearby houses shows a woman spotting the toddler running off the pavement and towards danger.
She quickly stops her car and chases after the child - but not before it manages to reach the busy road.
Luckily, a perfectly timed break in the traffic meant that the child was not injured.
The heroic motorist then calls 999; before the child is seen being reunited with its parents, who are visibly relieved.
Kent Police confirmed the incident had been reported by a member of the public, but had no further details on the identity of the woman.
On social media, a campaign has started to track down the identity of the woman who rushed to the rescue.