Govia Thameslink fined £1m after passenger's death

Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has been fined £1 million after a passenger was killed when he put his head out of a carriage window.

Simon Brown, 24, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, suffered catastrophic injuries when his head hit a signal gantry as he leaned out of a Gatwick Express train travelling at 61mph towards Wandsworth Common station in south London.

GTR, which runs the service, pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach at a previous hearing over Mr Brown's death on August 7, 2016.

Sentencing the company at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC ordered the firm to pay a £1 million fine. It was also ordered to pay £52,267 in costs.