Govia Thameslink fined £1m after passenger's death

Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has been fined £1 million Credit: PA

Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has been fined £1 million after a passenger was killed when he put his head out of a carriage window.

Simon Brown, 24, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, suffered catastrophic injuries when his head hit a signal gantry as he leaned out of a Gatwick Express train travelling at 61mph towards Wandsworth Common station in south London.

GTR, which runs the service, pleaded guilty to a health and safety breach at a previous hearing over Mr Brown's death on August 7, 2016.

Sentencing the company at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC ordered the firm to pay a £1 million fine. It was also ordered to pay £52,267 in costs.

Our thoughts remain with Simon Brown's family and friends at this particularly difficult time.

It is to GTR's credit that they pleaded guilty to the offence and spared the family the pain of a protracted court case.

We are also pleased that the court recognised the severity of the offence and reflected that in the sentence passed.

There are still some trains with droplight windows operating on the network and we have written to operators instructing them to take immediate action to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.

– Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways

I am very sorry for the death of Mr Brown and the deep distress this tragic loss has caused his family and friends.

– GTR chief executive Patrick Verwer