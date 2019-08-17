- ITV Report
-
4ft python dumped at Dorset nature reserve
A snake measuring 4ft has been abandoned a nature reserve in Weymouth.
The python was stumbled upon by a member of the public at the RSPB Radipole Lake in Dorset.
The RSPCA says the Royal Python was found too far away from any homes to have escaped by itself.
He's now being looked after at the charity's West Hatch Animal Centre.
- The RSPCA is asking if anyone thinks they may know who this snake belongs to, to get in touch with them by calling their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.