4ft python dumped at Dorset nature reserve

A snake measuring 4ft has been abandoned a nature reserve in Weymouth.

The python was stumbled upon by a member of the public at the RSPB Radipole Lake in Dorset.

The snake was discovered by a passerby in Dorset Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA says the Royal Python was found too far away from any homes to have escaped by itself.

He's now being looked after at the charity's West Hatch Animal Centre.

"Sadly, this isn't unusual. We are finding that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe may be why we are rescuing hundreds of reptiles every year.

"Snakes are completely dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy and allow them to express their normal behaviour.

– RSPCA
  • The RSPCA is asking if anyone thinks they may know who this snake belongs to, to get in touch with them by calling their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.