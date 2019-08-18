Thousands of homes across Oxfordshire without power after Didcot demolition

The 375ft high towers which have been a landmark on the Oxfordshire slyline since the 1960s were brought down using explosive charged at around 7am on Sunday morning.

Thousands of homes lost electricity moments after the demolition of the disused Didcot A cooling towers.

Minutes after the demolition, nearby spectators filmed an electricity pylon on fire and thousands of homes lost power.

SSEN said the fault "wasn't linked to the demolition" with a spokesperson saying engineers were alerted to a fault in the Sutton Courtenay area, where the power station is, at 07:04.

The coal-fired station was turned off in 2013 after 43 years in service. Didcot's southern towers were demolished in 2014.

On the 23rd February 2016, four demolition workers were killed when part of the boiler house collapsed.

It took several months to recover the bodies of Michael Collings, Chris Huxtable, Ken Cresswell and John Shaw.

The power station's 655ft chimney will be demolished in the autumn.