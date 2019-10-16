More arrests in £4.8m golden toilet theft case

Officers investigating the burglary of a golden toilet at Blenheim Palace have made three more arrests.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested this morning.

The fully functioning toilet, worth £4.8 million, was stolen in September.

It was part of an art exhibition in a wood-panelled room at the 18th-century estate, and its theft caused significant flood damage as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.