- ITV Report
More arrests in £4.8m golden toilet theft case
Officers investigating the burglary of a golden toilet at Blenheim Palace have made three more arrests.
A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested this morning.
The fully functioning toilet, worth £4.8 million, was stolen in September.
It was part of an art exhibition in a wood-panelled room at the 18th-century estate, and its theft caused significant flood damage as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.
Two people have previously been arrested.
Thames Valley Police were called to Winston Churchill’s birthplace at Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on September 14, where the art installation lavatory was stolen in an overnight raid.
Officers believe at least two vehicles were used during the burglary. No-one was injured and it is thought the offenders left the scene at around 4.50am.