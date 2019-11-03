- ITV Report
-
Vintage car driver dies in crash during London to Brighton veteran rally
A vintage car driver has died in a crash with a lorry while taking part in the London to Brighton veteran car run.
The accident happened on the M23 in Surrey this morning-away from the official route.
It's believed an 80 year old man died at the scene- his female passenger remains in hospital.
Surrey Police said the collision, involving a 1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine and an HGV, took place around 10:00am, on the southbound carriageway of the M23 near J7 Hooley.
The race organisers released a statement saying they were doing what they could to help the family:
It was a sad end to a day of celebration of vintage cars, with around 400 vehicles taking part in the rally, and thousands of spectators lining the route.
James Dunham spoke to some of those taking part, including Ben Cussons, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club.