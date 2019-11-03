Vintage car driver dies in crash during London to Brighton veteran rally

A vintage car driver has died in a crash with a lorry while taking part in the London to Brighton veteran car run.

The accident happened on the M23 in Surrey this morning-away from the official route.

It's believed an 80 year old man died at the scene- his female passenger remains in hospital.

Surrey Police said the collision, involving a 1903 Knox Runabout Old Porcupine and an HGV, took place around 10:00am, on the southbound carriageway of the M23 near J7 Hooley.

The race organisers released a statement saying they were doing what they could to help the family: