Major collapse at Lewes Castle: 500 tons of stone falls on buildings

Firefighters with specially trained sniffer dogs were searching for any injured or trapped people after 500 tons of flint stone collapsed on buildings when part of historic Lewes Castle's walls gave way and toppled to the ground below.

The castle, built in the 11th century, is one of the most historic landmarks along the South Coast and stands proudly over the town of Lewes.

Fire crews called in the sniffer dogs and requested a drone to fly over the rubble which crashed down on buildings including the Old Coach House which is privately owned in the town's Castle Ditch Lane.