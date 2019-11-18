Amateur martial arts fighter dies after suffering brain injury at event in Southampton

An amateur martial arts fighter has died after suffering a brain injury in a match on Saturday night.

The woman, named on the "Fast And Furious Fight Series" event's Facebook page as Sai Aletaha, 26, collapsed at the Central Hall venue in Southampton.

She was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but died the following day.

Hampshire Police said inquiries into exactly what happened are ongoing, while tributes to Ms Aletaha were posted online.

A post on Southampton's Lookborai gym's Facebook page said: "Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that one of our team mates unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical condition that she tragically will not recover from.

"Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110% travelling miles every day just to train.

"She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become a part of the family and will be sorely missed.

"This news comes as a devastating blow to us all at the gym and the whole community. Our thoughts and preys (sic) go out to her family."