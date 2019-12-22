Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Major incident declared in Crawley - two feared dead

Emergency services are at the scene of a 'major incident' in Crawley, in which two people are feared to have been killed.

Photographs taken at the scene show a large police presence, with local reports that two people have been fatally stabbed, with a third in a serious condition in hospital.

Officers were called to Crawley Down at around 11am this morning, amid reports that a young man had been seen with a knife at a property on the street.

Police have set up a cordon around a house in Hazel Way and forensic experts remain at the scene.

Unconfirmed reports suggest police have arrested a man.

More as we get it.