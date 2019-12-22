- ITV Report
Major incident declared in Crawley - two feared dead
Emergency services are at the scene of a 'major incident' in Crawley, in which two people are feared to have been killed.
Photographs taken at the scene show a large police presence, with local reports that two people have been fatally stabbed, with a third in a serious condition in hospital.
Officers were called to Crawley Down at around 11am this morning, amid reports that a young man had been seen with a knife at a property on the street.
Police have set up a cordon around a house in Hazel Way and forensic experts remain at the scene.
Unconfirmed reports suggest police have arrested a man.
More as we get it.