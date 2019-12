Recession of coastal land is often caused by erosion from the sea acting together with landslides caused by interactions between groundwater and the soil or rock.

Where we know coastal erosion is occurring, we can make predictions based upon historical evidence, ongoing monitoring and other data to estimate where the shoreline position will be at a certain time.

The annual rate of erosion at a point along the shoreline is often unpredictable; erosion often happens in single events at particular places rather than in a steady, uniform manner.