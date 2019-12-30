Family pays tribute to teacher killed in Crawley Down

Amy Appleton (left) was described as 'a rock' for her family. Pictured right: The scene of the incident. Credit: PA

The family of Amy Appleton, one of two women murdered in a West Sussex village before Christmas, has paid tribute to her. Ms Appleton, 32, was found dead outside a house in the village of Crawley Down on December 22. Her family have paid tribute to their "beautiful, caring daughter, sister and friend".

In a statement, they said: "We have lost a beautiful, caring daughter, sister and friend. Amy had an amazing personality. She was such a strong, positive person who always smiled. "She was a rock for her family, a rock for her friends and most of all a rock for herself. Amy always thought of others before herself. "Amy led the life she was destined to fill, following her passions. Her school will be missing an incredible, dedicated teacher, she gave 110 per cent to her pupils. Her light will always shine in our lives but a hole has been left with broken hearts. "The whole family would like to send heartfelt thanks for all kind messages and thoughtful tributes. Keep shining our girl, you will forever be in our hearts."

Police in Hazel Way, Crawley Down, West Sussex Credit: PA

Their words follow a separate, earlier tribute to Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down, who was the other woman to lose her life in the pre-Christmas incident in Hazel Way. A 37-year-old man who found seriously injured at the scene was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

Sandy Seagrave was one of the other women to have died. Credit: PA