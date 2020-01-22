- ITV Report
-
MoD return medals to Falklands veteran forced out of Royal Navy 'due to sexuality'
A Falklands veteran who says he was forced out of the Royal Navy over his sexuality says he is "over the moon" he has finally had his military medals returned.
Joe Ousalice, from Southampton, served for 18 years and was awarded a Long Service and Good Conduct medal in 1991, as well as three Good Conduct badges.
But he was discharged in 1993 because of a ban on LGBTQ people serving in the armed forces.
Following years of campaigning, the former sailor was re-awarded his medals by the Ministry of Defence in Portsmouth on Wednesday.
Until 2000, LGBTQ people were not allowed to serve in the military.
The judgment brought an end to his 18-year naval career, during which he served in the Falklands, Northern Ireland and the Middle East.
Mr Ousalice, who is bisexual, said that during his time in the Navy he lived a ''double life'' and was careful not to associate with other sailors he knew were gay for fear of being outed and the repercussions.