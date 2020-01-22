MoD return medals to Falklands veteran forced out of Royal Navy 'due to sexuality'

A Falklands veteran who says he was forced out of the Royal Navy over his sexuality says he is "over the moon" he has finally had his military medals returned.

Joe Ousalice, from Southampton, served for 18 years and was awarded a Long Service and Good Conduct medal in 1991, as well as three Good Conduct badges.

But he was discharged in 1993 because of a ban on LGBTQ people serving in the armed forces.

Following years of campaigning, the former sailor was re-awarded his medals by the Ministry of Defence in Portsmouth on Wednesday.