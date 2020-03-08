Woman arrested after body of baby found in Hampshire woodland

Police investigating the discovery of a baby's body in woodland in Hythe, have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

The recently-born boy was found by a dog-walker near Shore Road on Thursday 5 March.

Hampshire Police say a 36-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday as part of their investigation.

She has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Williams said: “This is a difficult and complex investigation, and we have a dedicated team working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“Our officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area so if you do have any concerns, then please speak to them.

“If you do have information that you think could help our enquiries, then please come forward and speak to us.”