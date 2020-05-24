- ITV Report
Police launch murder inquiry after Hampshire teenager's death confirmed
Hampshire Police have now launched a murder investigation after the death of 16-year-old Louise Smith, whose body was found in woodland in Havant on Thursday.
Appealing for information about Louise's movements prior to her death, Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: "This is now a murder investigation and our focus is to identify who is responsible."
Louise was seen entering Tesco Metro on Greywell Road shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday May 7.
It was reported to police that she was seen in Somborne Drive at around midday on the May 8 VE Day bank holiday and she was reported missing around 6.30pm the same day.
Officers have released a map which marks the location where Louise was found, and also marks Somborne Drive where she lived.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to cast their minds back to the 8th of May.
In particular they are trying to trace any video images, either CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell camera footage from the surrounding area, in the hope of building a picture of her last movements.
Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: “This is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louise at this incredibly difficult time:
He also asked the community not to speculate on the circumstances, but to contact police with any relevant information.
As part of the investigation into Louise's disappearance, a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
They have since been released on bail.