Police launch murder inquiry after Hampshire teenager's death confirmed

“This is now a murder investigation and our focus is to identify who is responsible. To do this it is crucial that we capture as much information as possible regarding the moments leading up to her death.

“We know she entered Tesco Metro on Greywell Road shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday 7th May, but we can’t be certain where she went from here.

“She also was reportedly seen at midday the following day – VE Day – in Somborne Drive. Please focus your mind on this day.

“This was a historic day for the country, and many of you may have been celebrating out on your front gardens. Did you see her, or someone matching her description? Was she alone, or with someone?

“Perhaps you were out walking or running in Havant Thicket on this day, as part of your daily exercise. Did you see anything that could help our investigation, or anyone acting suspiciously?

“We are also keen to trace her movements from 7.30pm on 7th May onwards. At that time she was described as wearing black jeans, a black and white striped T-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood, as seen in the CCTV image.