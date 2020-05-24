Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Police launch murder inquiry after Hampshire teenager's death confirmed

Hampshire Police have now launched a murder investigation after the death of 16-year-old Louise Smith, whose body was found in woodland in Havant on Thursday.

Appealing for information about Louise's movements prior to her death, Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: "This is now a murder investigation and our focus is to identify who is responsible."

Louise was seen entering Tesco Metro on Greywell Road shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday May 7.

Louise visited a Tesco store in Leigh Park, the day before she went missing Credit: Hampshire Police

It was reported to police that she was seen in Somborne Drive at around midday on the May 8 VE Day bank holiday and she was reported missing around 6.30pm the same day.

Officers have released a map which marks the location where Louise was found, and also marks Somborne Drive where she lived.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to cast their minds back to the 8th of May.

In particular they are trying to trace any video images, either CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell camera footage from the surrounding area, in the hope of building a picture of her last movements.

Credit: Hampshire Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: “This is a tragedy, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louise at this incredibly difficult time:

“This is now a murder investigation and our focus is to identify who is responsible. To do this it is crucial that we capture as much information as possible regarding the moments leading up to her death.

“We know she entered Tesco Metro on Greywell Road shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday 7th May, but we can’t be certain where she went from here.

“She also was reportedly seen at midday the following day – VE Day – in Somborne Drive. Please focus your mind on this day.

“This was a historic day for the country, and many of you may have been celebrating out on your front gardens. Did you see her, or someone matching her description? Was she alone, or with someone?

“Perhaps you were out walking or running in Havant Thicket on this day, as part of your daily exercise. Did you see anything that could help our investigation, or anyone acting suspiciously?

“We are also keen to trace her movements from 7.30pm on 7th May onwards. At that time she was described as wearing black jeans, a black and white striped T-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood, as seen in the CCTV image.

– Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie

He also asked the community not to speculate on the circumstances, but to contact police with any relevant information.

As part of the investigation into Louise's disappearance, a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

They have since been released on bail.