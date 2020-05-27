New photos issued in search for missing diplomat

Police have issued new photos of a diplomat who has been missing for three weeks.

Richard Morris left his home in the Hampshire village of Bentley, near Farnham, at 10.30am on Wednesday May 6, to go jogging.

He was spotted by a member of the public at around 10.50am running in Isington Road, Alton, but has not been seen since.

The 52-year-old was the ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and November 2019 and accompanied the Duke of Sussex during his tour of the country in 2016.

Before that, he was head of the Pacific department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and has held senior diplomatic posts including in Australia and Mexico.