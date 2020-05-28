World's oldest man, Bob Weighton from Hampshire, dies aged 112

He died peacefully in his sleep, from cancer, on the morning of Thursday 28 May 2020 at his flat in Alton, Hampshire, where he lived independently. Aged 112, Bob was the oldest man in the world.

Bob was an extraordinary man, and to the family not really because of the amazing age he reached.

A role model to us all, he lived his life interested in and engaged with all kinds of people from across the world.

He viewed everyone as his brother or sister and believed in loving and accepting and caring for one another.

He had many, many friendships and read and talked politics, theology, ecology and more right up until his death.

He also cared greatly for the environment. The second bedroom in his flat was a workshop, filled with furniture, windmills and puzzles he made and sold in aid of charity, often from bits of wood pulled from skips.

We are so grateful that until the very end Bob remained our witty, kind, knowledgeable, conversationalist father, grandfather and great grandfather, and we will miss him greatly.