- ITV Report
-
World's oldest man, Bob Weighton from Hampshire, dies aged 112
The world's oldest man, Bob Weighton, has died from cancer at the age of 112, his family have confirmed.
The former teacher and engineer, from Alton, Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world in February after the death of the previous holder Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan.
Confirming his death to PA, his family said in a statement: "With great sadness, the Weighton family announces the death of our beloved Bob Weighton."
Mr Weighton's final birthday celebration on March 29 was held behind closed doors after the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown, and he described how the "world is in a bit of a mess" with the crisis.
- Watch a selection of previous birthdays Bob celebrated before his 112th:
But despite his title of world's oldest man, Mr Weighton declined a birthday card from the Queen, saying he did not want one at the taxpayer's expense and he had received at least 10 from her already.
Mr Weighton was born in Kingston-Upon-Hull, Yorkshire, on March 29, 1908, which by coincidence is the same day as Britain's oldest woman Joan Hocquard, from Poole, Dorset, and also that of Alf Smith from St Madoes, Perthshire, Scotland, who shared the title of Britain's oldest man until his death last year.
The father-of-three is survived by his children David and Dorothy, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.