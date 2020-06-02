Man questioned on suspicion of murder following death of two women in Salisbury

A man is being questioned on suspicion of murder after two women died in Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Police officers were called to a property on Wessex Road yesterday afternoon (Monday) following concerns for those inside.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of one woman and another woman was found seriously injured.

Ambulance crews were on the scene but the second woman was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly afterwards.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in Melksham.