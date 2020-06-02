Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man questioned on suspicion of murder following death of two women in Salisbury

Credit: ITV Meridian

A man is being questioned on suspicion of murder after two women died in Salisbury in Wiltshire.

Police officers were called to a property on Wessex Road yesterday afternoon (Monday) following concerns for those inside.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of one woman and another woman was found seriously injured.

Ambulance crews were on the scene but the second woman was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly afterwards.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody in Melksham.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Wessex Road on Monday afternoon Credit: ITV Meridian

The local community are likely to see a significant police presence in this area for a number of days.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two victims.

"We would like to thank the local community in advance for their understanding and patience while we carry out our enquiries."

– DCI Darren Hannant, Major Crime Investigation Team, Wiltshire Police
Wiltshire Police says there will be a large police presence in the area for a number of days Credit: ITV Meridian