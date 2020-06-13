- ITV Report
-
Thousands protest in Brighton for Black Lives Matter
Thousands of protesters have gathered in Brighton in support of Black Lives Matter. They started gathering on Madeira Drive at one o'clock. Those taking part were asked to respect social distancing and wear face masks. Organisers also advised protesters to wear black to distinguish themselves from beachgoers.
Those behind Brighton's Black Lives Matter protest said this would be a "peaceful silent protest where we stand in solidarity."
In a statement, Brighton and Hove City Council has pledged to become an "anti-racist council."