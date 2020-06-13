Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Thousands protest in Brighton for Black Lives Matter

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Brighton in support of Black Lives Matter. They started gathering on Madeira Drive at one o'clock. Those taking part were asked to respect social distancing and wear face masks. Organisers also advised protesters to wear black to distinguish themselves from beachgoers.

Those behind Brighton's Black Lives Matter protest said this would be a "peaceful silent protest where we stand in solidarity."

Black Lives Matter - Brighton Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Brighton and Hove City Council has pledged to become an "anti-racist council."

We must recognise that, as a Georgian town, our wealth and comfort is built on the sugar trade and enslavement. We pride ourselves on being a leading city on diversity and a place of sanctuary where people from all backgrounds can call home. We can’t be blinkered to the fact that moving around the city our BME residents see memorials to historic racism and oppression. We will not sweep this under the carpet. We need to recognise and educate ourselves and our visitors. As a major UK tourist destination, we can influence and educate many.

– Cllr Carmen Appich
BLM protest - Brighton seafront Credit: ITV Meridian