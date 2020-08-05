A year ago a teenage speedway star from Sussex was put into an induced coma, after crashing during a race.

This week, Tom Brennan qualified for the European Under-21 Final, after an impressive display in the qualifiers.

Tom's place in the Final caps a remarkable fightback by the nineteen year old from Hassocks, a year after he crashed while racing for the Eastbourne Eagles.

The rising star broke his leg in three places. But the night before his operation - he developed serious breathing problems.

The operation on his leg was a success, While time on a ventilator helped his lungs to recover. And Tom has used the break in racing due to Covid to his advantage.

Tom's thankful for the international races, after the speedway leagues were cancelled this year, because of the pandemic. That cancellation has hit clubs across our region, including the Poole pirates - winners of the top division eight times since the turn of the century.

The Pirates had chosen to drop down a division, and are hoping the fans will stick with them when speedway eventually returns.

For some, speedway is on hold. But there's no stopping Tom as he powers on.