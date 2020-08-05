For the past twelve weeks, volunteer bikers have been helping the MYTime Young Carers charity deliver food parcels in Dorset.

Now funding run out, the service will have to be suspended.

Twenty families every week have been benefiting from the service, and although there is still the will and the desire to continue, more money is needed.

The respite offered to the youngsters during this difficult time has been invaluable.

This is something that they would have been doing before lockdown anyway - doing that food shop for their families, so hopefully we've given them the steps and the security to walk back into this as things are being eased a bit more comfortably.

Once the food parcels are packaged up they're given to a team of bikers called the Bike Shed Community Response, who are on-call volunteer riders.

Food and supplies are driven all over the county from the base in Poole.

For 14 year-old Ruby Goddard, it has made her life easier as she cares for her mum Denise during lockdown.

Volunteer delivery bikers like Emma say they are ready to help again.

MYTime Carers charity will need to raise more money if the service is to continue.