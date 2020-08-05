A primary school swimming pool has been vandalised after a break-in over the weekend.

Witney Community Primary School's pool is home to Water Babies, a class run by Saz Sunthareswaran who discovered the damage.

The break-in took place between 11.30am on Saturday and 11.05am on Monday morning.

The pool now requires a deep clean and new equipment will need to be bought.

The pool has been closed 5 months throughout the lockdown. Now the re-opening will be postponed.

An investigation is ongoing and Thames Valley Police are asking anyone with witness information or CCTV footage near the site of the school to please come forward and call 101 quoting reference 43200238864.