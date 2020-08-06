Pupils and teachers are expressing growing concern about the way A level grades are being decided this year after exams were cancelled because of lockdown.

Teachers were asked to put forward recommended grades for their pupils but the exam watchdog says many schools have been over-optimistic and thousands will be downgraded.

With exactly one week to go before results day many students say they are worried outcomes will not be fair.

For exams I feel we could have prepared. If you put in the effort normally you get the results. It's very unfair what we've had to deal with, it's such a mess really.

Teachers used data from coursework, classwork, internal results and past performance to reach their decisions.

But the exams regulator Ofqual has said it now plans to reduce thousands of so called 'calculated grades' because teachers were over-optimistic.

If the suggested grades had remained unchanged it would have meant an unprecedented 12% rise on last year's A level results.

It is all leading to a hugely unsettling and uncertain picture for pupils, that's according to the headteacher of Oaklands Roman Catholic secondary at Waterlooville in Hampshire.

It really is a huge step into the unknown and we don't know where it's going to land. If you took an exam you kind of know where your results are - all that has been taken away.

Schools like Oaklands Roman Catholic took steps to remove any teacher bias from their decisions by looking at data without names.

They believe the grades they submitted should not be changed.

But the exams regulator Ofqual said: "Grades have been been standardised by exam boards to make sure they're consistent between centres. Students will be able to appeal, through their school or college, if they believe there has been an error in how their grade was calculated, or can take an exam in the autumn, if they would like an opportunity to improve their grade."

But some A level students from Poole in Dorset think they deserve more understanding and flexibility in these unprecedented circumstances.

A levels haven't been cancelled in over 160 years I think, so for them to be as strict as they seem to be being seems slightly unfair.

For many students, their university places and futures depend on their results.

Many hope that, despite their grades being recommended rather than decided by exams, the results will still enable them to take their next steps.