A number of employees at Bournemouth International Centre and Bournemouth Pavilion are expected to lose their jobs, it’s been announced by the venues' owner. BH Live, which hires the sites out for events, says it's faced extreme financial pressures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of the social enterprise’s employers were placed on furlough after Government guidelines meant that several event venues were forced to close earlier this year.

BH Live, which also hires out the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth, started to reopen some of its sites last month. Due to operational limitations and the impact on customer confidence however, business has been slow.Consultations with employees whose jobs are at risk of redundancy are currentlytaking place. It’s part of a series of measures being taken to protect the organisation, including a £1.57 billion fund from the Government.