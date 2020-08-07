Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting of a "kind-hearted" children's author and parish councillor from Hampshire whose suspected attacked died in a police chase.

The victim, named locally as 42-year-old James Nash, is in a critical condition at Southampton General Hospital after suffering serious head injuries in the attack.

A 40-year-old woman was also assaulted during the incident and suffered minor injuries, which happened on Wednesday (5 August) afternoon at a house in Upper Enham, near Andover.

The leader of the local council said officers are "confident" that the deceased motorcyclist, who crashed while being pursued by police, is that attacker involved in the "horrific shooting."

Local people have described their shock at the shooting, while the leader of Test Valley Borough Council, Cllr Phil North, said Mr Nash is "a kind-hearted individual who cares deeply for his community."

"He is also a talented children's author and illustrator and I was extremely touched last year when one of the dedications in his latest book was to my newborn daughter, Eleanor-Ivy.

"My thoughts remain with James, his family and the people of Enham Alamein. I hope and pray that he makes a recovery. We're all with you, James."

The suspect is believed to have initially fled the scene on foot before trying to get away on a motorbike.

But the rider, a 34-year old, was killed in a crash around three miles away from the shooting site after officers gave chase.

The force said, while investigations are at an early stage, they "do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in this investigation".

Hampshire Police said officers "also attended an address in Enham Alamein as part of this investigation".

A statement added: "Officers were called to an address in MacCallum Road, Upper Enham, at 3.01pm on Wednesday August 5, following a report of an assault on a man.

"The man had been shot and sustained serious head injuries. He remains in a critical condition in Southampton General Hospital.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of these incidents."

North West Hampshire MP Kit Malthouse, who is also the minister for crime and policing, said in a statement he had been briefed by a senior officer and that his thoughts were with the family after the "shocking shooting".

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said the force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).