A fifth cruise terminal could be built in Southampton, as part of a £15.9 million plan to boost the city's economy.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership plans to invest in several different projects to help the city recover following the pandemic.

The funding is part of the Government's 'Getting Building Fund' to finance projects to help bring forward more investment which will drive local economic growth.

The new terminal won't just be a place for passengers to get on, it's an iconic building, and it's important when people go on cruises and see places that we have an iconic port, we don't have somewhere that feels like an old container port converted for cruises. We want to make it a world class facility, so Southampton remains the northern Europe cruise port.

The proposals, which also include projects on the Isle of Wight, Fawley and in Portsmouth, will create 730 jobs, with a further 3,630 jobs in construction as well as the development of 1,560 houses and more commercial space.

Plans also include the creation of more than 10 acres of public green space improvements.