Video report by ITV Meridian reporter Andy Dickenson

More fishing businesses in the South East will struggle financially due to the pandemic if the public do not step in, according to a leading charity.

The Fisherman's Mission says that during the first three months of the lockdown, they distributed more than a quarter of a million pounds of support to desperate fishing families.

The average salary for people who are crew on smaller boats is between £11,000 and £13,000 a year, so any change to that can have some pretty catastrophic effects. Because the fishermen haven't either been able to get out to fish or sell their fish at market prices, they are really struggling and what we have seen and will continue to see is some fishermen going out of business.

The charity is continuing to fundraise to help struggling families. Meanwhile, many fishing businesses in the South East are now looking for inventive ways to stay financially afloat in this difficult time. A fisherman in Emsworth, Hampshire says he's relied heavily on sales from his home delivery service.

We've just had to make changes really. I mean, everyone's had to make changes. Everyone's wearing masks now, everyone’s got screens - we're all having to adapt to this new way of living at the moment. It’s been a bit of a challenge and the fishing industry's very good at rising to a challenge.

He's hoping people will continue to buy locally as a way of helping the fishing industry.