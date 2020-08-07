Video report from ITV Meridian report Andy Dickenson

Thousands have flocked to the coastline across the south and south east, as temperatures hit recording breaking levels.

There were tailbacks of up to 15 miles in some places, as people tried to reach the seafront, while the car parks at many beaches were full by mid morning

With temperatures of 37 degrees set to last until at least Sunday, concerns are growing that seaside communities could be overwhelmed, with social distancing impossible.

Aerial pictures from Camber Sands showed cars double parked on the roads leading up to the beach, as Rother District Council confirmed the car park had reached capacity before midday.

Reports of a planned gathering over the weekend have also been met with a stern warning by the local authorities.

In a statement Rother District Council said the event "has not been granted the revelant permission" by themselves or the police.

It continued: "Any event of more than 30 people, without agreement from the police and the local authority, will not be allowed to go ahead.

"Rother District Council and Sussex Police will be monitoring arrivals at the beach and will disperse or turn away any large groups or gatherings."

ITV Meridian reporter Richard Slee talks to Paul Gatzel from Poole RNLI

In Poole, RNLI crews are urging people visiting the coast to care and look after family members.

Paul Gatzel, launch authority at Poole RNLI, said "the water can be a fun and enjoyable place to enjoy the hot weather," but urged people to be aware of the danger.

"Always carry a means of calling for help and check the tide times before exploring new coastal areas," he said.

"If you are heading out to sea on a boat or enjoying watersports, please let someone ashore know where you are going and what time you are due back.

" And if you see someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."