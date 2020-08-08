A man who was the victim of a shooting in a Hampshire village has died.

Police have named him as parish councillor, artist and children's book author James Nash.

The 42-year-old was left with severe head injuries following the attack outside his home in Upper Enham near Andover at around 3pm on Wednesday (August 5).

He died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday August 8. His family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Nash's wife suffered minor injures in the attack.

A murder investigation has now begun as officers try to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The suspect is believed to have initially fled on foot before trying to get away on a motorbike.

The 34-year-old man was followed by police but crashed three miles away on the A343 near Hurstbourne Tarrant. He died at the scene.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the investigation.

The Leader of Test Valley Borough Council paid tribute to James in a Facebook post, describing him as a "kind-hearted individual".

Extra patrols have been taking place in the village to reassure local residents.

A mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made in relation to the road traffic collision near Hurstbourne Tarrant.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Plaque.