Firefighters have spent the day tackling a major blaze in Newhaven in East Sussex.

Crews were called at around 9.30am on Saturday to an industrial unit on Beach Road.

Some locals reported hearing an explosion around the time the blaze broke out.

At its height, 12 fire engines were battling the flames.

Smoke could be seen from miles away.

The building was evacuated, thankfully no one was injured.East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says it is now scaling back the operation.

Crews will remain on scene on Saturday afternoon to douse any hotspots.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire.