Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze which gutted a top floor flat in Bournemouth.

Twelve fire engines were called to Holdenhurst Road on Saturday afternoon where the fire was spreading across the roof of the building.

Firefighters from across the region, including teams from Ringwood, Wilton and Hampshire were also in attendance.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as more than 60 crew members tackled the blaze.

Luckily, crews were able to stop the fire from reaching other buildings and spreading downwards, working hours into the night.

There were no reported injuries.

Katie Cornhill from Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service says the structure of the roof made it difficult to get the fire under control.

She said: "The mansard structure gives us difficulty with a void, usually caused by insulation material and the roof space itself. It's a very small roof space, and that is where we get unseen fire spread, and fire spread that is very hard to put out because it basically just grips hold of the insulation material, and spreads through the voids."