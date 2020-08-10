A person has been rescued after they were found unconscious in the water off the coast of Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Eastney Beach on Sunday night just before 8pm, after reports someone had been pulled from the water in a serious condition.

Video credit: @benzino08

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was also called in to assist.

The area was cleared so that rescue crews could setup a landing site on the beach.

Video shows the coastguard helicopter arriving on scene, where after treating the casualty, they were handed over to the South Central Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "Thank you to those who recovered the casualty to shore, raised the alarm and provided first aid until Emergency Services could arrive on scene."