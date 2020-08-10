Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

Police officers were injured after being called to a beach in Kent, where hundreds of people descended there for an illegal mass gathering.

Officers attended Greatstone Beach at around midday on Sunday (9 August) after being made aware of a pre-planned event, however Kent Police says it had not been made aware of the exact location until the group arrived.

At around 9pm that evening, four officers sustained injuries following reports of an altercation in a nearby car park. They were treated at the scene by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A 29-year-old man from London was arrested.

Kent Police’s Deputy Area Commander for East Kent, Superintendent Simon Thompson said: "Anyone planning an event that would bring large numbers of people to one place should consider the implications and be mindful of the considerable impact this could have on the local community."

Following the gathering, volunteer beach cleaners headed to Greatstone in the morning, where they began bagging up any discarded rubbish that had been left behind.

Meanwhile in Brighton, council workers spent Monday morning clearing the beach of rubbish there.

On Saturday, HM Coastguard dealt with 340 incidents across the whole of the UK - the highest number of call-outs in a single day for well over four years.

It comes after thousands headed to the south coast at the weekend to soak up the sun, with temperatures reaching around 34 degrees.

But after days of scorching temperatures, large swathes of the UK could be hit by severe thunderstorms this week.

The heat is still on but the Met Office - which has issued a broad yellow warning covering much the UK from Monday to Thursday - says where there are thunderstorms "they could be significant and disruptive".