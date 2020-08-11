The first person to receive blood plasma from a former coronavirus patient has described it as "liquid gold", after she recovered from the virus within days.

Ann Kitchen, 63, from London underwent the experimental treatment at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust after falling seriously ill with the virus in April.

How does it work?

The convalescent plasma treatment uses plasma donations from patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

This plasma is transfused into Covid-19 patients whose bodies are not producing enough of their own antibodies against the virus, in an attempt to support the patients fighting the disease.

The experimental treatment has been described as "very promising" by Professor Mike Murphy from the University of Oxford, who is also Consultant Haematologist for NHS Blood and Transplant.

We need to confirm the effectiveness of the plasma treatment in randomised clinical trials, so if you've had coronavirus please come forward and donate plasma. We need much more to complete the clinical trials.

Scientists say they are "desperate" for people who have had coronavirus to donate their blood plasma.

To do so you can visit the NHS Blood and Transplant website to register your interest.

There are donor centres across the South East, including in Southampton, Poole and Oxford.