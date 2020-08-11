New figures from the NSPCC reveal Kent Police has recorded a 143% rise in child sexual offences in the five years since 2014-2015.

More than 3,200 child sex offences were recorded by Kent Police in 2019-2020, the equivalent of 62 a week.

Nationally there were 73,518 recorded offences including rape, online grooming and sexual assault against children in the UK in 2019-2020 – up 57% from 2014-2015.

Across the South and South East, all police forces saw a rise in child sexual offences in the last 5 years.

Hampshire Police has recorded a 53% rise in child sexual offences.

Sussex Police has recorded a 61% rise in child sexual offences.

Thames Valley Police has recorded a 50% rise in child sexual offences.

The NSPCC says the figures show a need for national leadership.

We need concerted leadership from governments across the UK to implement strategies on tackling child sexual abuse that put the experiences and needs of children at their heart and are effective in preventing abuse and helping young people recover.

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or online.