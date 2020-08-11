More than 100 firefighters have been tackling a wildfire which broke out at Ringwood Forest.

Crews from Hampshire and Dorset were called to the blaze near Verwood at 5.27pm on Monday (Aug 10).

Smoke could be seen from as far away as Bournemouth.

Crews were still at the scene on Wednesday urging the public to avoid the area.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared safety tips about what to do in the event of a countryside fire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service advised residents to close their windows and doors following the blaze as a haze of smoke hung over Bournemouth.