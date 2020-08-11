A man has been charged with murder after another man, in his 60s, was stabbed at a property in Poole in Dorset.

Police were called to an address in Rossmore Road at 7.36pm on Sunday (Aug 9).

Officers found local 66-year-old Gary Ballett with a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital but died the next morning. His family have been told.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday (Aug 11) confirmed Gary died as a result of a stab wound.

Christopher John Stocks, 53, from Poole, has been charged with murder.

He appeared via video link at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday 13 August 2020.