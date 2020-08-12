Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

A young tennis player from Kent has become the youngest ever winner of a national award.

12-year-old Ben Gusic-Wan from Canterbury won the Lawn Tennis Association's Boy's Player of the Year award.

The announcement was made in a virtual ceremony hosted by Leon Smith, the LTA's Head of Men's Tennis.

I just felt really happy really pleased with winning the award. I'd especially like to thank the LTA for recognising me.

Ben Gusic-Wan, LTA's Boy's Player of the Year

Ben was victorious at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida last year, winning a bowl of oranges as a prize.

The last British player to win that tournament was a young Andy Murray.

Ben's coach, Simon Grieve, became a national finalist in the Performance Coach of the Year category, thanks to his work with the young player.

Simon has been coaching Ben for quite some time. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It's an amazing achievement for Ben. I have been working with him for quite a while now, he works extremely hard. He fights really hard on the court and it's a fully deserved honour for him.

Simon Grieve, Ben's coach

Another winner from Kent was Emma Raducanu who was awarded Girl's Player of the Year at the LTA awards.