Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

A young tennis player from Kent has become the youngest ever winner of a national award.

12-year-old Ben Gusic-Wan from Canterbury won the Lawn Tennis Association's Boy's Player of the Year award.

The announcement was made in a virtual ceremony hosted by Leon Smith, the LTA's Head of Men's Tennis.

I just felt really happy really pleased with winning the award. I'd especially like to thank the LTA for recognising me.

Ben was victorious at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida last year, winning a bowl of oranges as a prize.

The last British player to win that tournament was a young Andy Murray.

Ben's coach, Simon Grieve, became a national finalist in the Performance Coach of the Year category, thanks to his work with the young player.

It's an amazing achievement for Ben. I have been working with him for quite a while now, he works extremely hard. He fights really hard on the court and it's a fully deserved honour for him.

Another winner from Kent was Emma Raducanu who was awarded Girl's Player of the Year at the LTA awards.