A BMX rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a car in Reading.

Emergency services were called to the A3290 at the Showcase Cinema roundabout in Winnersh at 10.40pm on Monday (Aug 10), after a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta and BMX bike.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigating officer PC James Baker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“We would also ask any motorists who were driving at around 10.40pm near or on the Showcase Cinema roundabout to please check their dash-cams if they have one to see if it captures the collision or the moments before the collision.”

Anyone with information should go online or call 101 quoting reference 43200248259.