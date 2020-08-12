The RSPCA has dealt with more than 3,000 lockdown incidents in Kent.

The animal welfare charity’s frontline officers, animal carers and vets have been rescuing, treating and caring for animals in need since the country went into lockdown earlier this year.

Over four months, it has answered a total of 442,344 calls and dealt with 106,676 incidents nationally.

In Kent, officers have responded to 3,422 incidents - an average of 25 a day.

Some of their rescue missions include a fox cub who managed to get his head stuck inside a watering can in Sevenoaks and a hedgehog who got stuck when he fell down a drainpipe in Broadstairs.

RSPCA officers have also been collecting animals from the homes of people who have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19, who may not have anyone else to care for them while their owners are being treated.

We’ve had to quickly and drastically change the way we work during these unprecedented times, from the way we rehome animals to the PPE we wear when responding to calls.

RSPCA animal rescuers were designated key workers by the Government at the beginning of lockdown but the charity says the pandemic has had a huge impact on the charity’s finances.They're now appealing for more funding to help them continue their work.