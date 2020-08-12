Video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Jones

When the world's most famous warship, HMS Victory, reopens to the public, visitors will be able to see the ship in a way they never have before.

A new walkway will open on August 24 which will take visitors down into the dock where Nelson's famous flagship lies.

You're looking at 250+ years of history. The oldest part of the ship, the keel, was laid in 1759, you can see that in all its splendour. You can get close up to the copper, the iron, the oak in a way you've never been able to before.

Building the walkway has been made possible thanks to a massive multi-million pound restoration project which is seeking to solve a major problem.

For years HMS Victory was sagging under her own weight and her hull was being squeezed out of shape.

Now she has 136 brand new supports which replicate the support the ship would have at sea.

HMS Victory's home in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has had a tough few months with emergency funding needed to re-open, so being able to show visitors something new is a major boost.

The next step in the ship's restoration is removing the two main masts, but it will be many years before she's restored to her former glory.